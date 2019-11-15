UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Killed, 982 Injured In 889 Accidents During Last 24 Hours In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:37 PM

Nine killed, 982 injured in 889 accidents during last 24 hours in Punjab

At least nine people were killed while 982 others sustained injuries in 889 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :At least nine people were killed while 982 others sustained injuries in 889 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 on Thursday said 420 drivers, 29 juvenile drivers, 137 pedestrians and 434 passengers were among victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 260 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 265 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 81 victims.

As many as, 717 motorcycles, 108 rickshaws, 80 cars, 38 vans, 10 buses, 24 trucks and 126 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

11 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

26 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

23 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

23 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

25 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.