Nine killed, 982 injured in 889 accidents during last 24 hours in Punjab

At least nine people were killed while 982 others sustained injuries in 889 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :At least nine people were killed while 982 others sustained injuries in 889 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 on Thursday said 420 drivers, 29 juvenile drivers, 137 pedestrians and 434 passengers were among victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 260 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 265 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 81 victims.

As many as, 717 motorcycles, 108 rickshaws, 80 cars, 38 vans, 10 buses, 24 trucks and 126 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.