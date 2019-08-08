UrduPoint.com
Nine Killed In Road Accident Near Addah Chak Arrianwala, Jhang

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 07:57 PM

Nine killed in road accident near Addah Chak Arrianwala, Jhang

Nine people, including four women, were killed when a speeding bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Addah Chak Arrianwala, Jhang, on Thursday

Chiniot/FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Nine people, including four women, were killed when a speeding bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Addah Chak Arrianwala, Jhang, on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a passenger bus was on its way from Jhang to Rawalpindi when it rammed into the motorcycle rickshaw and motorcycle near Addah Chak Arrianwala due to overspeeding.

As a result, nine people, including four women, died on the spot.

The victims were identified as Sazrdaran Bibi,40, Sakina,40, Saban Bibi,37, Hateem Khan and his wife Mumtaz Bibi,36, Iqbal, Atta Muhammad, Syydan Bibi, 50 and Abdal.

The bodies had been shifted to the DHQ Hospital Jhang.

