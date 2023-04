(@FahadShabbir)

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :At least nine people lost their lives in a horrible collision between a truck and a van at Thatta on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred due to the overspeeding of the truck.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Thatta informed that police succeeded in arresting the truck driver.