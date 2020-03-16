UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Killed, Several Injured In Various Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:36 PM

Nine killed, several injured in various accidents

As many as nine people were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur region. According to local Police, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle that caused the deaths of both the rider and a pillion, father and son respectively, who were identified as Muhammad Qasim and Sajjad Machi, while deceased Qasim's wife Mehran was injured

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as nine people were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur region. According to local Police, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle that caused the deaths of both the rider and a pillion, father and son respectively, who were identified as Muhammad Qasim and Sajjad Machi, while deceased Qasim's wife Mehran was injured. In another incident, a cycle collided with a camel cart at Sanghar-Mirpurkhas Road that caused the death of a youth Muhammad Ishaq Brohi while Muhammad Amin, the deceased's father, was injured.

Police said on Monday, a car hit a motorcycle on the Indus Highway, Khairpur, near Faiz Gunj that killed two persons, identified as Murad Ali Zardari and Deedar Ali Zardari, while Ali Gohar was injured.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to the Karoundi Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In an another accident, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle that killed both riders Badlo Noonari and Hafeezullah on the spot.

The police said in the limits of Tanghwani, a motorcycle hit a fruit cart in which Qaimuddin and his son Rehmatullah Gishkori were killed.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Asif Ali Zardari Police Road Car Wife Sukkur Khairpur Deedar

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

6 minutes ago

US ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cu ..

44 seconds ago

High-Ranking Iranian Cleric Dies From Coronavirus ..

46 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises to 18 - A ..

47 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks end 4.03% lower

49 seconds ago

France says coronavirus situation 'deteriorating v ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.