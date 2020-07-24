UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Killed, Three Injured In Rawalpindi Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Nine killed, three injured in Rawalpindi firing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :At least nine persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Mial village falling under the jurisdiction of Chontra police station, Rawalpindi, police reported on Friday night.

According to details, a rival group opened firing near Mial village to take revenge over a family dispute. As a result, some nine persons including women and children died on the spot. The three other persons also received injuries in this firing incident.

The police reached the spot and cordoned off the area to probe the matter behind this gruesome killing. Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Died Rawalpindi Women Family

Recent Stories

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

34 minutes ago

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court expresses dissatisfaction on ..

3 minutes ago

WTO Arbitrators Back Russia in Dispute With EU on ..

3 minutes ago

Digital platform launched to provide business incu ..

3 minutes ago

Administration removes encroachments

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.