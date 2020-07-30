UrduPoint.com
Nine Killed, Three Injured Over Land Dispute

Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A bloody clash between two armed groups over a dispute of land ownership led to the killing of at least nine people at around 10 a.m.here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that people from two rival groups started heavy firing at each other in Sherai Darra over a land and mountain dispute which claimed the lives of at least nine people and injured three others.

He further said that death toll may rise as firing was still going on however heavy contingent of police has been dispatched to the area to control the situation.

A spokesman further said that eight people were killed from one group while one from the other adding the incident took place in a far flung area that took time for the police to reach on time.

The firing was still going on till the filing of this report.

More Stories From Pakistan

