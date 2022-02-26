UrduPoint.com

Nine Kiln Workers Injured In Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Nine workers of a kiln house sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse near here on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said kiln workers were sitting in a room for lunch when its roof caved in.

As a result, Umer Bashir , Muhammad Sabir, Aziz Nazeer , Adeel Aslam , Yasin Akram , Zahid Akram , Bilal , Bashir and Mazhar received injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to theAllied Hospital.

