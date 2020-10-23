UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Kissan Platforms Set Up In District To Facilitate Consumers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:03 PM

Nine Kissan platforms set up in district to facilitate consumers

In order to ensure availability of fruit and vegetables to consumers at cheapest rates at their doorsteps, the district administration has set up nine Kissan platforms in the district

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :In order to ensure availability of fruit and vegetables to consumers at cheapest rates at their doorsteps, the district administration has set up nine Kissan platforms in the district.

While addressing a meeting of growers on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Irshad Cheema said that these platforms would not only facilitate the consumers to get fresh fruit and vegetables at cheaper rates but also provide incentives to the growers to get fair returns of their produce.

Moreover, this step would eliminate the fleecing by the middlemen of fruit and vegetable markets. He said that for the time being three platforms have started functioning in Hafizabad city, one each in Vanike Tarar, Jalalpur Bhattian, Rasulpur Tarar, Pindi Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi and Kaleke Mandi, he added.

Related Topics

Hafizabad Pindi Bhattian Jalalpur Bhattian Market

Recent Stories

Turkey's Demand of Russian Gas to Remain High Desp ..

1 minute ago

Five killed in firing

1 minute ago

Israel, Sudan Reach Preliminary Agreement to Norma ..

4 minutes ago

Pharmaceuticals has huge export potential: LCCI

4 minutes ago

France Unlikely to Expel Suspected Terrorists Amid ..

4 minutes ago

ATC extends interim bail of Capt Safdar, others i ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.