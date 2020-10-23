Nine Kissan platforms set up in district to facilitate consumers

In order to ensure availability of fruit and vegetables to consumers at cheapest rates at their doorsteps, the district administration has set up nine Kissan platforms in the district

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :In order to ensure availability of fruit and vegetables to consumers at cheapest rates at their doorsteps, the district administration has set up nine Kissan platforms in the district.

While addressing a meeting of growers on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Irshad Cheema said that these platforms would not only facilitate the consumers to get fresh fruit and vegetables at cheaper rates but also provide incentives to the growers to get fair returns of their produce.

Moreover, this step would eliminate the fleecing by the middlemen of fruit and vegetable markets. He said that for the time being three platforms have started functioning in Hafizabad city, one each in Vanike Tarar, Jalalpur Bhattian, Rasulpur Tarar, Pindi Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi and Kaleke Mandi, he added.