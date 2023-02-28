Nine kite sellers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested nine kite sellers and confiscated hundreds of kites and rolls of string from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, the Sadiqabad police held Naeem and recovered 17 kites, while 18 kites were recovered from Arif.

Similarly, the Race Course police arrested Meraj and recovered 15 kites from his possession.

Likewise, the Airport police arrested Omar and recovered 16 kites from his possession.

The Saddar Wah police recovered 250 kites and 12 rolls of string from Nabil, while the Gujjar Khan police recovered 35 kites from Ismail, and 50 kites from Nadeem and as many kites from Irfan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

SSP Operations Capt. (Retd) Mohammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of police team and said that the actions against kite sellers and those involved in kite flying would continue.