Nine Kite Sellers Held With Kites, Chemical Thread

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:15 PM

Nine kite sellers held with kites, chemical thread

Police have arrested nine kite sellers and recovered 250 kites and chemical thread from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday in Sanawan police limits

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested nine kite sellers and recovered 250 kites and chemical thread from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday in Sanawan police limits.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), police launched a crackdown against kite sellers and arrested nine wanted kite dealers respectively from Sanawan police limits.

Police have also recovered an ample quantity of kites and chemical thread from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them in Sanawan police station.

However, the DPO has directed officers to continue comprehensive crackdown against kite sellers. The District police officer said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk.

