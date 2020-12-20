UrduPoint.com
Nine Laborers Injured In Road Accident In Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Nine laborers injured in road accident in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Nine people were injured in a road accident in Bajaur with four of them stated to be in critical condition here on Sunday.

According to the officials of Rescue 1122, the accident took place in Nawagai Town, Civil Colony, where the driver of the pick-up lost control due to over speeding and first hit a tree and then fell into a ditch on the road side.

According to officials, all the passengers on board were laborers who were on their way to a nearby house for construction of the RCC roof.

As soon as the accident was reported, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Colony Nawagai Hospital for medical treatment. The condition of four of the injured is stated to be critical, the doctor on duty confirmed.

More Stories From Pakistan

