Open Menu

Nine Lawbreakers Netted

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Nine lawbreakers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against illegal weapon holders, fireworks dealers and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested nine accused besides recovering weapons, drugs, and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Civil Lines police arrested a fireworks dealer namely Taimoor and recovered fireworks items from his possession.

In another raid, an accused allegedly involved in aerial firing was rounded up by Race Course police and a 30 bore pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

He said that Jatli and Saddar Wah police arrested three drug pushers namely Muhammad Rasheed, Muhammad Naveed and Rashid and recovered total over 2.

5 kg charras and other items from their possession.

City Police netted a bike lifter, Muhammad Abbas and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Similarly, Gujar Khan and Waris Khan police held Zeeshan Asghar, Ishtiaq and Zia ur Rehman and recovered two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Drugs Rashid Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar All From Race Weapon

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

11 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

11 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

11 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

11 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

11 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

11 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

12 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

12 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

12 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

12 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

12 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan