Nine lawbreakers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against illegal weapon holders, fireworks dealers and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested nine accused besides recovering weapons, drugs, and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Civil Lines police arrested a fireworks dealer namely Taimoor and recovered fireworks items from his possession.

In another raid, an accused allegedly involved in aerial firing was rounded up by Race Course police and a 30 bore pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

He said that Jatli and Saddar Wah police arrested three drug pushers namely Muhammad Rasheed, Muhammad Naveed and Rashid and recovered total over 2.

5 kg charras and other items from their possession.

City Police netted a bike lifter, Muhammad Abbas and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Similarly, Gujar Khan and Waris Khan police held Zeeshan Asghar, Ishtiaq and Zia ur Rehman and recovered two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.