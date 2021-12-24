Nine liquor sellers nabbed,with 1056 liters liquor in khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) syed Nadeem Abbas ,City ,saddar and jahaina police on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown in khanewal and claimed to have arrested nine liquor sellers during crackdown .

Police also claimed to recover 1056 liters of wine ,four working distilleries from their possessions.

Police unearthed the distilleries and registered the cases against them.