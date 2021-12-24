UrduPoint.com

Nine Liquor Sellers Nabbed,with 1056 Liters Liquor In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:51 PM

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) syed Nadeem Abbas ,City ,saddar and jahaina police on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown in khanewal and claimed to have arrested nine liquor sellers during crackdown

Police also claimed to recover 1056 liters of wine ,four working distilleries from their possessions.

Police unearthed the distilleries and registered the cases against them.

