Nine-member Indian delegation arrives in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A nine-member delegation, headed by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, on Monday arrived in Lahore for attending 117th Meeting of Permanent Indus Commission.

The three-day meeting of the commission would be held in Islamabad from March 1 to 3.

According to a press release, the focus of the meeting would be to discuss Pakistan's observations on various Indian New Run-of-River Hydro-Electric Plants. The matter relating to sharing of flood information by the Indian side would also be discussed in the meeting.

Visit of Indian Indus Commissioner is in fulfillment of implementation of the Treaty.

Pakistani delegation will comprise representatives of Wapda, Pakistan Met Deptt, Punjab Irrigation, NESPAK, MoFA, Flood Commission and officers of PCIW.

The Indian delegation would leave for India after conclusion of the meeting.