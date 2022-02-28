UrduPoint.com

Nine-member Indian Delegation Arrives In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Nine-member Indian delegation arrives in Lahore

A nine-member delegation, headed by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, on Monday arrived in Lahore for attending 117th Meeting of Permanent Indus Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A nine-member delegation, headed by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, on Monday arrived in Lahore for attending 117th Meeting of Permanent Indus Commission.

The three-day meeting of the commission would be held in Islamabad from March 1 to 3.

According to a press release, the focus of the meeting would be to discuss Pakistan's observations on various Indian New Run-of-River Hydro-Electric Plants. The matter relating to sharing of flood information by the Indian side would also be discussed in the meeting.

Visit of Indian Indus Commissioner is in fulfillment of implementation of the Treaty.

Pakistani delegation will comprise representatives of Wapda, Pakistan Met Deptt, Punjab Irrigation, NESPAK, MoFA, Flood Commission and officers of PCIW.

The Indian delegation would leave for India after conclusion of the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Punjab Flood March From

Recent Stories

Police busted ATM skimming gang, recovered sophist ..

Police busted ATM skimming gang, recovered sophisticated equipment

4 minutes ago
 OGRA to hold public hearing in Faisalabad on Wedne ..

OGRA to hold public hearing in Faisalabad on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 LPG price increases by Rs318.74 per 11.8-kg cylind ..

LPG price increases by Rs318.74 per 11.8-kg cylinder

4 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Q ..

DC reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shabaz

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani people, centre of PM's independent forei ..

Pakistani people, centre of PM's independent foreign policy: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 FCAs in electricity bills to be absorbed as per PM ..

FCAs in electricity bills to be absorbed as per PM directives: Hammad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>