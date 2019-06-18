Nine men injured in clash in Bahawalpur

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Nine people suffered injuries in a clash in Mauza Aghapur area within Sama Satta police station jurisdiction, police said.

Police said that a group of people attacked a shopkeeper with sticks and clubs when he was sitting at his shop in village Jahania in Mauza Aghapur. On the hue and cry of the shopkeeper, his relatives came and clash erupted between the two groups.

"The people from the two groups attacked each others with sticks and clubs," the police said, adding that as a result, nine persons from the both sides received injuries. The police on receiving information rushed to the scene and took control of the situation. The injured including the shopkeeper, Wajid were taken to hospital.

Business dispute was told to be the cause behind the clash. Sama Satta police had registered cases. Further probe was underway.