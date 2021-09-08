Nine militants arrested, arms recovered

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and law enforces during an operation on Wednesday arrested nine militants from Rehmat Shah Banda Refugee Camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and law enforces during an operation on Wednesday arrested nine militants from Rehmat Shah Banda Refugee Camp.

According to CTD, a raid was conducted on tip off that miscreants have assembled in the refugee to carry out subversive activities.

During the raid, nine militants were arrested and arms including two rocket launchers, 14 mortar shells, four fuses, three sub machine guns, one sniper rifle, three hand grenades and hundreds of cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The arrested militants have shifted to unknown location for investigations.