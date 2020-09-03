UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Milkmen Arrested For Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Nine milkmen arrested for adulteration

Around nine milkmen were arrested during a crackdown carried out by district administration against milk adulterating mafia here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Around nine milkmen were arrested during a crackdown carried out by district administration against milk adulterating mafia here Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Shafiq Afridi along with the officials of the Livestock Department on Thursday conducted laboratory tests of the milk sold at shops in Bana Mari, Shah Qabool, Asiya Gate, Namak Mandi and other localities.

Similarly, AAC Inayatullah Khan also carried out checking of the milk shops in Yakatoot locality through mobile laboratory and on proving adulteration of water and baking soda in milk, arrested nine milkmen while 1300 litres milk taken into possession was discarded.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Mobile Afridi

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

21 minutes ago

NCC for developing more tourist spots in country

2 minutes ago

Ever remembered performance of PAF eagles during 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of journalist's fath ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Says Mishustin-Golovchenko ..

2 minutes ago

CDA, ICT to set up 'Food Laboratory' in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.