Nine milkmen arrested for adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Around nine milkmen were arrested during a crackdown carried out by district administration against milk adulterating mafia here Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Shafiq Afridi along with the officials of the Livestock Department on Thursday conducted laboratory tests of the milk sold at shops in Bana Mari, Shah Qabool, Asiya Gate, Namak Mandi and other localities.

Similarly, AAC Inayatullah Khan also carried out checking of the milk shops in Yakatoot locality through mobile laboratory and on proving adulteration of water and baking soda in milk, arrested nine milkmen while 1300 litres milk taken into possession was discarded.