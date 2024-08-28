Nine mills workers injured as coaster overturned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Nine workers of a textile unit were injured when a coaster overturned near Chak Jhumra on Wednesday.

Rescue said that a coaster carrying workers of a textile mill was on its way near Chak 188, Nulleywala,Chak Jhumra when it overturned. Resultantly,nine workers suffered injuries.

Rescue teams shifted three injured to THQ Chak Jhumra and three to rural health center, Khurrianwala. The remaining three were provided first aid only.

They included Ali Shair of Chak 187-RB, Saba of Chak no 187-RB, while Bilal, Farrukh, Ali Hassan and Safdar of Jhumra city. Rehman, Ihsan and Shamas were provided first aid, rescuers said.