Nine missing declared dead in Jeep fall incident in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :At least nine people including two women who were missing after a passenger van fell into a river in Anuj area of Upper Chitral, the other day, have been declared as dead by the rescue official on Monday.

According to details, the ill-fated passenger Jeep was on the way to Anuj from Yarkhoon area of Chitral when it fell into River Yaarkhoon Lasht while crossing the wooden bridge.

The Rescue 1122 and local volunteers had rescued two of the passengers while the remaining nine were washed away by the rapid waters that were declared as dead by the rescue officials.

Those declared as dead included Israr Ahmad of Yakhdan, wife of Shehzad Ahmad of Yakhdan, Ejaz Wali of Yukshast, Didar Uddin of Kand, wife of Didar Uddin, Sultan of Mominabad, Aftab Ahmad of Shoot, Ummeed Nabi of Lasht Yarkhoon and Driver Mughal of Durzo.

The Rescue officials and local volunteers were still in search for the bodies in the river however the rapid white waters were hampering their efforts.