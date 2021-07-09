Nine mobile veterinary dispensaries made functional

As many as nine mobile veterinary dispensaries have been made functional to provide treatment to sacrificial animals at street level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as nine mobile veterinary dispensaries have been made functional to provide treatment to sacrificial animals at street level.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inaugurated the mobile dispensaries and a fleet of 32 motorbikes.

Director Livestock Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Anjum, Additional Director Dr Haidar Ali Khan, Dr Abdul Majid, Dr Rai Shafqat, Dr Ejaz Ahmad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

DC said that Livestock department had also established 9 veterinary camps near sales points where staff of mobile dispensaries will perform their duties round the clock in three shifts up to Eid.

The people can also contact the Livestock department through its free helpline 0800-9211 in case of any emergency with sacrificial animals, he added.