Nine more corona cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Nine more corona cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,227.

According to the data issued by the District Health Authority on Tuesday, the total infected cases included 43,648 from Rawalpindi and 3,579 from other districts. Among the new cases, three arrived from Potohar town and Islamabad, two from Rawal town, and one from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

"Presently, 95 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at any health facility," the report added.

The report further said that 6,989,809 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,517 samples were collected, out of which 1,508 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent.