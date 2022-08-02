UrduPoint.com

Nine More Corona Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Nine more corona cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Nine more corona cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,227.

According to the data issued by the District Health Authority on Tuesday, the total infected cases included 43,648 from Rawalpindi and 3,579 from other districts. Among the new cases, three arrived from Potohar town and Islamabad, two from Rawal town, and one from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

"Presently, 95 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at any health facility," the report added.

The report further said that 6,989,809 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,517 samples were collected, out of which 1,508 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naq ..

Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naqvi

11 minutes ago
 England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T2 ..

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T20I series against Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 "No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

2 hours ago
 Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

3 hours ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.