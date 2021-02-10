UrduPoint.com
Nine More Corona Patients Die In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Nine more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Nine more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 59 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Wednesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 445 in the district. He said that 897 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,392 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 937. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 108 patients, including 54 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 35, including five confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 614 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

