Nine more coronavirus patients die in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

At least nine people died by COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) in Abbottabad including five male and four female patients

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :At least nine people died by COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) in Abbottabad including five male and four female patients.

According to the details, 86 coronavirus patients were admitted to the ATH COVID-19 ward where 12 patients were declared critical.

During the last four days, 35 COVID-19 patients died in ATH only while 90 more people have been tested positive all over the Hazara division.

Yesterday, the largest hospital of Hazar division closed its Out Patient Door (OPD) and most of the prescheduled operation owing to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the hospital.

During the last 24 hours, 39 new cases have registered in district Haripur where one person died and 42 have been recovered while 154 active cases were admitted to various hospitals of the district.

District administration and Health department Haripur have launched an awareness campaign for the people in the light of the increasing number of cases.

16 news Coronavirus positive cases have been registered in district Manshera, the total number of coronavirus cases have reached 2956, active cases were 145 and the total number of recovered cases was 3765.