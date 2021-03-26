Nine more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Nine more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 235 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Friday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 598 in the district. He said that 1,163 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 9,229 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 2,368.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 36, including 10 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.