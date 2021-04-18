Nine more COVID-19 patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as nine more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 206 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Sunday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 741 in the district.

He said that 1,655 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,955 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,549. He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 72, including 20 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 2,941 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.