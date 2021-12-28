Nine more diagnosed with coronavirus in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

Nine persons were diagnosed with coronavirus during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 36,500 in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Nine persons were diagnosed with coronavirus during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 36,500 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, four cases were reported from Rawalpindi Cantt, one from Kallar Syedan, two from Potohar Town, one from Rawal Town and one from Taxila among the new patients.

"Presently 19 confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities including four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in Fauji Foundation and 12 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 35,201 patients had been discharged after recovery. In addition, the report informed that 66 corona positive patients were in home isolation.

The report said 4,40,6500 people, including 44,547 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

/395