Nine More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Nine more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Nine more people on were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,514.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, the infected cases included 43,910 from Rawalpindi and 3,604 from other districts. Among the new cases, three arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Potohar and Rawal town, and one from Sialkot and Islamabad.

"Presently, 114 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while two confirmed patients are admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,998,459 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal virus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The district health authority updated that during the last 24 hours,569 samples were collected, out of which 560 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.

