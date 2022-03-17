Nine more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in city

Nine more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district with four belonging to the Potohar town, two from Rawal town, one from Gujjar Khan, Murree and Rawalpindi Cantt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Nine more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district with four belonging to the Potohar town, two from Rawal town, one from Gujjar Khan, Murree and Rawalpindi Cantt.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Thursday, five confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including two in the Institute of Urology and one in the Fauji Foundation, Bilal and Holy Family Hospital.

The report updated that two patients were stable, and three were on double oxygen support.

"As many as 6,523,647 people, including 44,691 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,576 samples were collected, out of which 1,567 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent.