Nine More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Nine more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,103.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Friday, the infected cases included 43,545 from Rawalpindi and 3,558 from other districts.

Among the news cases, five arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Potohar town, and one from Taxila.

"Presently, 90 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at the district health facilities", the report added.

The report further said that 6,980,723 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal COVID-19 across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,010 samples were collected, out of which 1,001 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent.

