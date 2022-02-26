UrduPoint.com

Nine More Die Of Corona In KP

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Corona claims nine more lives as 115 new cases of virus reported in various areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Corona claims nine more lives as 115 new cases of virus reported in various areas of the province.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health authorities, the total number of recoveries so far is 202295 and the number of recoveries in a single day is 521.

As many as 4395772 tests were conducted till date and the number of tests conducted in a single is 2887.

Among nine mortalities, six were reported from Peshawar Division, two from Malakand Division and one death was reported from Mardan Division.

