UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine More Died Of Coronavirus, 904 Infected In Sindh: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Nine more died of coronavirus, 904 infected in Sindh: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that nine more coronavirus patients died lifting the death toll to 2760 and 904 new cases emerged when 12430 samples were tested raising the tally of registered cases to 157,432.

In a statement issued here, he said that nine more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2760 that came to a 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,430 samples were tested out of which 904 diagnosed positive for the virus that constituted 7.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,832,857 tests have been conducted against which 157,432 positive cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 143,652 patients have recovered, including 400 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 11,020 patients were under treatment, of them 10,505 were in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 510 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 422 patients was stated to be critical, of them 40 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 904 new patients, 610 have been detected from Karachi, of them 247 from Central, 160 South, 65 Central, 56 Malir and 10 West. Hyderabad has 86 cases, Shikarpur 26, Larkana 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Kashmore 18, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Umerkot nine, Badin eight, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahayar seven each, Dadu four, Khairpur and Thatta three each, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Sukkur two each, Kambar and Matiari one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to stay safe by washing or sanitizing hands, wear masks and avoid hand shake.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Dar-linkAI Optimization Engine Released

5 minutes ago

Urwa Hocane wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree organising Al Thiqah C ..

8 minutes ago

HCSTSI President demands new toll plaza constructi ..

6 minutes ago

EDA welcomes former foreign affairs minister of sl ..

23 minutes ago

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray con ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.