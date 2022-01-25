UrduPoint.com

Nine More Educational Institutions Shut Down In Rawalpindi After COVID-19 Virus Detection

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Nine more educational institutions shut down in Rawalpindi after COVID-19 virus detection

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority on Tuesday closed down six more schools and three college in Rawalpindi after the outbreak of Corona-virus among students and staff members.

The health authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed informed Tuesday that Government Comprehensive Girls Higher Secondary school Dhok Kashmirian, Government Islamia High School No. 1 Jhangi Mohalla, Government High School Rata Amral, Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 Bagh Sardaran, Government Girls Elementary School Kurri Doral Gujjar Khan ,Beacon House School System ,Tipu Road,Government Degree College for Women Dhok Rata, Government Associate College for Women Dhok Syedan and Government Degree College for Women Mohanpura.

Dr Waqar said that the institutions had been closed for ten days till February 3. The health official said that the health authority had expedited the corona vaccination campaign as the vaccination was the only way to defeat this deadly disease.

He urged the people to jab themselves with the booster shot who had completed their vaccination and follow the SOPs, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places.

