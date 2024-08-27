Nine More Gas Connections Removed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited disconnected nine more metres
and removed four illegal extensions.
Two consumers had to face disconnection of metres and a recovery of Rs 18,000 was
also made while two metres installed far from the service point, causing gas leakage, were also
disconnected.
Two metres of non-billing consumers in the city were seized by the task force while
three meters were found tampered which were sent to a laboratory.
Moreover, four consumers violating the OGRA policy by supplying gas to multiple homes
had to face removal of connections.
