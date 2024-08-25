Open Menu

Nine More Gas Meters Severed Over Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force raided and cut off nine more connections including two for commercial use across the region.

The teams under the directions of General Manager, continued its inspection of private hospitals and residential consumers. According to the details, in Muzaffargarh, the task force disconnected a meter that had been relocated from one house to another. Another private hospital was found using a domestic connection for commercial purposes, and its meter was also disconnected.

In Multan city, seven meters were disconnected during various operations. One residential consumer's meter was being used in a hospital, leading to its disconnection.

Additionally, two consumers had relocated their meters away from the service point using plastic pipe risers, which was a violation of company policy, resulting in the disconnection of their meters.

Three meters were disconnected due to tampering. Further departmental action has been recommended for all disconnected meters. Additionally, four consumers who were violating OGRA policy by supplying gas to multiple households had their extensions removed. Four more consumers, whose meters were installed far from the service point, had their meters relocated to the service point.

