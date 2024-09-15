Nine More Meters Severed Over Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force continued its daily operation and disconnected nine more connections including one direct gas connection.
According to the details, a consumer found using gas directly without a meter had his connection severed, and an FIR has been recommended. Another user was found supplying gas to four unauthorized quarters, and his meter was also disconnected.
One consumer was caught red-handed stealing gas by reversing the meter, resulting in the disconnection of the meter and a recommendation for further departmental action.
In another case, a user whose meter had already been disconnected from the system had his meter confiscated to prevent further illegal usage.
Additionally, five consumers whose meters were placed far from the service line, causing leakage-related losses to the department, had their meters disconnected, and further departmental action has been recommended.
A recovery of Rs 7,730 was made from one consumer.
Moreover, six consumers who were supplying gas to multiple households had their unauthorized extensions removed.
