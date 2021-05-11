Nine more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Another nine patients including three women and six male lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours raising the tally to 715 since March last year.

An official source of Nishtar Hospital said that Zahra Bibi 60, Ghazanfar Ali 73, Muhammad Ashraf 60, Shehnaaz 28, Illyaas 60, Jehangir 70, Rana Ghulam Yaseen 59, Khalida 40, Nazar Muhammad 70.

A total of 257 patients were taken to Nishtar hospital during last 24 hours. Out of whom, test of 118 remained positive.