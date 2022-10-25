Nine more test positive for dengue virus

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Another nine persons tested positive for dengue virus in the city during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Tuesday that the total number of dengue patients had reached 141 since January this year.

He said that 7 dengue patients were admitted to Allied Hospital and 2 in DHQ Hospital. He highlighted that 70 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied, DHQ and other hospitals of the city.

"Sufficient stock of medicines was available with the health facilities," said Dr. Zulqarnain.