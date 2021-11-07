UrduPoint.com

Nine More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:50 PM

Nine more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Nine more people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,264 coronavirus tests were conductedin public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 225 while 25,619 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 43 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 19 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital. He further said that 91 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural lea ..

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural leadership during visit to SIBF 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic par ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

3 hours ago
 28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.