Nine more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Nine new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35577 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1544178 people were screened for the virus, out of which 9 more were reported positive.

As many as 35147 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.