Nine More Tested Positive With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Nine more tested positive with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Nine more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,080.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 43,522 from Rawalpindi and 3,558 from other districts.

Among the new cases, four arrived from Potohar Town, two from Rawal Town and Taxila and one from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area. "Presently, 77 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at the health facilities," the report added.

The report further said that 6,977,315 people including 44,797 health workers had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 819 samples were collected out of which 810 were declared negative while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent.

