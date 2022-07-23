Nine more tested positives with coronavirus in Rawalpindi

Nine more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,112.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Nine more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,112.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, the total infected cases included 43,554 from Rawalpindi and 3,558 from other districts.

Among the news cases, four were from Potohar Town, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment and two from Rawal Town area.

"Presently, 95 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at the health facilities", the report added.

The report further said that 6,981,783 people, including 44,797 health workers had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,019 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.88 per cent.