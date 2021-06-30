UrduPoint.com
Nine Motorcycle Thieves Arrested, Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Wed 30th June 2021

Nine motorcycle thieves arrested, stolen motorcycles recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as nine suspects, including motorcycle thieves and a junkman involved in purchase of stolen motorcycles' parts, were arrested from different parts of megalopolis in separate actions on Wednesday.

According to SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz, Kharadar Police Station busted a gang of motorcycle lifters, involved in bike thefts in different areas. A junkman involved in purchase of stolen motorcycles' parts was also arrested.

The police also recovered six stolen motorcycles and chassis numbers of three motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Azhar Ali, Abdul Rehman alias Daada, Muhammad Shiraz, Jairaj, Syed Huzaifa, Noman and junkman Muhammad Ali alias Bhutto.

Meanwhile West Police also nabbed two motorcycle thieves in separate actions and recovered two stolen motorcycles, according to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur.

Pirabad PS arrested Ameer Hamza and recovered a stolen motorcycle and over 400 grams of hashish from his possession while Manghopir PS arrested Haider Ali and recovered a stolen motorcycle.

Cases against all arrested were registered and further investigations were underway.

