Nine Nabbed During Crack Down In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Nine nabbed during crack down in Multan

Shah Shams police on Thursday arrested nine criminals,besides recovering drugs and weapons during a crackdown in its jurisdictions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) -:Shah Shams police on Thursday arrested nine criminals,besides recovering drugs and weapons during a crackdown in its jurisdictions.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Shah Shams police under the supervision of DSP Mumtazabad Circle Syed Azhar Raza Gillani launched a crack down and arrested a criminal over aerial firing in a marriage party.

Police also recovered kalashnikov from his possession.

Meanwhile,the police team arrested three drug peddlers and recovered hash and liquor from their possession.

Four others were rounded up over kite flying while another was held over violation of amplifier act, police sources said.

Separate cases were registered against the violators and criminals.

