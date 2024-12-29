Nine nabbed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested nine criminals from various

parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

The outlaws were identified as Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran,

Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem and Wajahat and recovered 2.

6 kg hashish,

1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333

empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.