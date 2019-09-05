UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine New Hospitals To Be Constructed In Punjab Soon: Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

Nine new hospitals to be constructed in Punjab soon: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was giving priority to the health sector and would construct nine hospitals in the province soon to provide modern medical facilities to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was giving priority to the health sector and would construct nine hospitals in the province soon to provide modern medical facilities to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the construction of new hospitals would increase 9000 beds in Punjab to give free medical treatment to the patients.

He said the first time in history of the country, Health Card had been launched in 28 districts of the province with an aim to provide free medical treatment and medicines to the poor masses.

The chief minister said the provincial government was making hectic efforts to eradicate polio, aids and dengue virus as some dengue cases had been reported in Rawalpindi.

"We would upgrade the emergency of the hospitals." He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed all concerned to provide speedy justice and alleviate inflation to give relief to the masses.

Replying to a question, he said high standard universities would be established in all districts of Punjab to provide quality education to the students while technical universities would also be constructed in that regard.

Replying to another question, he said efforts were being made to introduce reforms in police department, adding the appointments of all police officers were being made on merit to control criminal activities in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Dengue Polio AIDS Poor Education Punjab Rawalpindi Criminals All Government Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

15 minutes ago

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

39 minutes ago

UK Court Sentences Grenfell Tower Fire Fraudster t ..

2 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements for M ..

2 minutes ago

Irish star Sexton returns for final Rugby World Cu ..

2 minutes ago

Senate Committee Accepts Islamabad Police Apology

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.