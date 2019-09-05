Nine new hospitals to be constructed in Punjab soon: Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was giving priority to the health sector and would construct nine hospitals in the province soon to provide modern medical facilities to the people

Talking to a private news channel, he said the construction of new hospitals would increase 9000 beds in Punjab to give free medical treatment to the patients.

He said the first time in history of the country, Health Card had been launched in 28 districts of the province with an aim to provide free medical treatment and medicines to the poor masses.

The chief minister said the provincial government was making hectic efforts to eradicate polio, aids and dengue virus as some dengue cases had been reported in Rawalpindi.

"We would upgrade the emergency of the hospitals." He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed all concerned to provide speedy justice and alleviate inflation to give relief to the masses.

Replying to a question, he said high standard universities would be established in all districts of Punjab to provide quality education to the students while technical universities would also be constructed in that regard.

Replying to another question, he said efforts were being made to introduce reforms in police department, adding the appointments of all police officers were being made on merit to control criminal activities in the province.