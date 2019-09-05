Nine new industrial estates to be set up: Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had formulated result-oriented policy to accelerate the process of industrialization across the province.

He said this while reviewing a progress on development of industrial estate and setting up new industrial centres in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat, here.

Nine new industrial estates would be set up on eleven thousand acres of land and investment amounting to billions of rupees would be made over there, he added.

He said that infrastructure of international standard would be provided in the industrial zones.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the PTI government had set a target of 10 per cent annual industrial progress under new industrial policy and for the achievement of this objective all possible facilities were being provided to the industrialists and investors.

The minister said that practical steps had been initiated in order to create ease and comfort in doing business.

The PTI government was launching a new system of inspector-less regime, adding that new digital system for recovery of taxes was being introduced by abolishing the redundant laws and the new system would ensure transparency besides facilitating industrialists, he maintained.

He further said it was essential ingredient of the government's strategy to expand the industries and enhance employment opportunities and for attaining this objective colonization of industrial estate would be ensured.

He said that new industrial policy would prove to be an important milestone regarding reviving the sick industries and no stone would be left unturned for accomplishing the targets being set under this policy.