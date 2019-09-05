UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine New Industrial Estates To Be Set Up: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Nine new industrial estates to be set up: Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had formulated result-oriented policy to accelerate the process of industrialization across the province.

He said this while reviewing a progress on development of industrial estate and setting up new industrial centres in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat, here.

Nine new industrial estates would be set up on eleven thousand acres of land and investment amounting to billions of rupees would be made over there, he added.

He said that infrastructure of international standard would be provided in the industrial zones.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the PTI government had set a target of 10 per cent annual industrial progress under new industrial policy and for the achievement of this objective all possible facilities were being provided to the industrialists and investors.

The minister said that practical steps had been initiated in order to create ease and comfort in doing business.

The PTI government was launching a new system of inspector-less regime, adding that new digital system for recovery of taxes was being introduced by abolishing the redundant laws and the new system would ensure transparency besides facilitating industrialists, he maintained.

He further said it was essential ingredient of the government's strategy to expand the industries and enhance employment opportunities and for attaining this objective colonization of industrial estate would be ensured.

He said that new industrial policy would prove to be an important milestone regarding reviving the sick industries and no stone would be left unturned for accomplishing the targets being set under this policy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Punjab Progress All Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expec ..

27 minutes ago

UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by H ..

27 minutes ago

Faraj Fund helps release 14,000 inmates since 2009

46 minutes ago

Italy's New Foreign Minister Di Maio Puts Africa, ..

47 minutes ago

Kiev Court Suspends Closure of Quasi-Church UOC-KP ..

47 minutes ago

Sudan's Prime Minister Receives Invitation From Ma ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.