Nine Newly Appointed LHC Judges Take Oath
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Newly appointed additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) took the oath of office here on Monday.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum administered the oath to nine newly appointed judges in a simple but impressive
ceremony held at the LHC's main lawn. LHC Registrar Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings.
The newly appointed additional judges include Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Justice Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Justice Sardar Akbar Ali, Justice Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Justice Malik Javid Iqbal Wains, Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Justice Khalid Ishaq, Justice Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, and Justice Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood.
LHC judges, including Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, along with Federal and provincial law officers, the president and office bearers of the Lahore High Court Bar, senior lawyers, LHC officers, and the families and friends of the newly appointed judges, also attended the ceremony.
After the elevation of these judges, the number of judges at the LHC has reached 43.
