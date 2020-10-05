Nine of same family injured due to roof collapse

Nine members of the same family were injured when chunks of a hotel roof fell on them in Sanghar

According to a private news channel on Monday, the injured persons were from the Rind community of Sanghar's Sinjhoro town and were returning their homes from the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

The devotees were eating at a hotel at the Khan petrol Pump on Nawabshah-Sanghar Road when the plaster fell on them.

The B-Section police reached the spot and shifted them to a hospital.

According to the police, all the four persons were in stable condition and would be discharged soon.