UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Of Same Family Injured Due To Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:06 PM

Nine of same family injured due to roof collapse

Nine members of the same family were injured when chunks of a hotel roof fell on them in Sanghar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Nine members of the same family were injured when chunks of a hotel roof fell on them in Sanghar.

According to a private news channel on Monday, the injured persons were from the Rind community of Sanghar's Sinjhoro town and were returning their homes from the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

The devotees were eating at a hotel at the Khan petrol Pump on Nawabshah-Sanghar Road when the plaster fell on them.

The B-Section police reached the spot and shifted them to a hospital.

According to the police, all the four persons were in stable condition and would be discharged soon.

Related Topics

Injured Petrol Police Hotel Road Same Sanghar Sinjhoro Family All From

Recent Stories

Max feels heartbroken post breakup with Demi Lovat ..

16 minutes ago

Governor of Afghanistan's Laghman Slightly Injured ..

32 seconds ago

Vice Chancellor lays floral wreath on the shrine o ..

34 seconds ago

Indian troops launch siege, search operation in So ..

37 seconds ago

Cineworld temporarily shuts cinemas on virus impac ..

39 seconds ago

3000 inferior spices seized, two arrested

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.