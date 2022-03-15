Nine out of 11 Child protection institutes working in KP: Assembly told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that there are a total 11 Child Protection and welfare Institutes across province under the Social Welfare Department.

Provincial Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor responding to a question to PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai during the question hour session here that nine child protection institutes are operational while two are inactive.

He said that there are 20 children living in Nowshera while welfare homes are inactive in Swabi and Hangu adding that 18,882 vulnerable boys, 11,668 girls and seven transgender children have so far been identified and provided facilities at the protection institutes.

PPP member Nighat Orakzai said the government should provide protection to vulnerable children and form a special committee on the issue of child care so that children can be prevented from social evils.