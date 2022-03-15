UrduPoint.com

Nine Out Of 11 Child Protection Institutes Working In KP: Assembly Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Nine out of 11 Child protection institutes working in KP: Assembly told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that there are a total 11 Child Protection and welfare Institutes across province under the Social Welfare Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that there are a total 11 Child Protection and welfare Institutes across province under the Social Welfare Department.

Provincial Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor responding to a question to PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai during the question hour session here that nine child protection institutes are operational while two are inactive.

He said that there are 20 children living in Nowshera while welfare homes are inactive in Swabi and Hangu adding that 18,882 vulnerable boys, 11,668 girls and seven transgender children have so far been identified and provided facilities at the protection institutes.

PPP member Nighat Orakzai said the government should provide protection to vulnerable children and form a special committee on the issue of child care so that children can be prevented from social evils.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hangu Nowshera Swabi From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence reference in memory of inte ..

5 minutes ago
 Malik Talat Sohail formally started the cotton sow ..

Malik Talat Sohail formally started the cotton sowing in Punjab for Cotton seaso ..

9 minutes ago
 vivo’s V23 Series Is Breaking the Records with I ..

Vivo’s V23 Series Is Breaking the Records with Its Impressive Outlook and Came ..

15 minutes ago
 Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arre ..

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

22 seconds ago
 Indonesia's export value rises around 6.7 pct in F ..

Indonesia's export value rises around 6.7 pct in February

25 seconds ago
 13 outlaws including peddlers, robbers, land grabb ..

13 outlaws including peddlers, robbers, land grabber arrested

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>