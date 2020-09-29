Nine outlaws and 21 alm-seekers held

The police Tuesday arrested nine outlaws for having narcotics as well as weapons and also held 21 professional alm-seekers from various areas of the city, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 )

A team of Nilore Police Station nabbed two persons for involvement in harassing people and possessing alcohol. One of them was identified as Waleed involved in making videos while carrying weapons and other as Adeel having 10 liters alcohol.

Meanwhile, Karachi company police recovered 90 liters alcohol wine from a car during checking whose driver managed to escape after being stopped by the police.

Golra police arrested Baber and recovered stolen valuables from him while another accused Kalam Uddin was held for having 50 gram hashish.

Tarnol police arrested accused Nawab Khan and recovered 280 gram heroin from him.

Shalimar police arrested two accused Shaukat and Mubashir and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from them.

Shams Colony police arrested Gulfraz and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Ibrhaim and recovered one 12 bore gun from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

During special checking in the city, the police nabbed 21 alm-seekers from various areas and further legal action is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.